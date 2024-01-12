Lauren Bond Captures Miss Texas Teen Volunteer Title

Miss Plano Teen Volunteer Lauren Bond, the daughter of Dr. Michael and Karen Bond and the granddaughter of Patricia Bond, of Greenville, was crowned Miss Texas Volunteer 2024 and Miss Texas Teen Volunteer 2024 on Saturday, January 6, at the Lewisville Grand Theater.

The 2024 Miss Texas Volunteer pageant awarded over $40,000 in scholarship funds this year, in addition to numerous in-kind sponsorships and gifts.

“I have grown so much, and the Miss Texas Teen Volunteer organization has played a significant role in my journey,” said Bond. “Now I get to represent my home state on the national stage, and I am dedicated to making Texas proud!”

Bond will compete at the Miss Teen Volunteer America pageant March 6-9 in Jackson, Tennessee.