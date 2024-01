Have you always wanted a rubber ducky as a bathtub buddy?

This weekend, the Greenville Public Library can take care of that.

Jo Keillor, library director, said Saturday, January 13 is National Rubber Ducky Day and everyone who checks out materials from the library can go home with a rubber ducky.

Click below to hear more:

No purchase is necessary.

The library is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 664-3115.