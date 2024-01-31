Madison Il Man Receives Bond County Jail Time

A Madison, Illinois man was recently sentenced to time in the Bond County Jail after he pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges in Bond County Circuit Court.

Jason M. Clapper, age 40, entered guilty pleas to unlawful methamphetamine possession and driving while license revoked charges, stemming back to June 2 of last year. He was sentenced to 24 months probation and 60 days in jail.

Clapper also pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic battery and was given 330 days in jail. The original charge was domestic battery, enhanced offense.

Another guilty plea was made to the amended offense of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and Clapper was given another 180 days in jail. The original charge was unlawful methamphetamine possession.

The defendant admitted to violating of an order of probation for charges of driving while license revoked and resisting a peace officer, and was resentenced to 60 days of incarceration.