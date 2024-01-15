Master Gardeners Help Others Learn to Grow

More than 2,600 volunteers statewide put their mission of “helping others learn to grow” into practice by providing gardening education and outreach in their communities, from farms and small-town to suburbs and the inner city. Take your love of gardening to the next level by joining the Master Gardeners in 2024.

Becoming a Master Gardener can be a perfect fit for someone interested in gardening (flowers, vegetables, landscaping, etc.) with a passion for helping the local community. Training provides participants with research-based education that enables them to share their love for gardening with others.

Participants can join the online sessions from home or through a recording. Then, trainees come together for hands-on activities and field trips.

Classes begin on February 6 and will continue through April 18. Participants may also opt to take a few individual sessions that interest them without going through the whole training to become a Master Gardener.

For questions or more information, please get in touch with the Illinois Extension Office in Breese at 618-526-4551 or register online at go.illinois.edu/MasterGardenerTraining24. The cost is $150 for the complete training program, which includes the Master Gardener manual. Some fee waivers are available; don’t hesitate to contact Tammy for details. Registration is required by January 31.