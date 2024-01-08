More On 2024 Bond County Fourth Fest Music Lineup

Plans are underway for the 2024 Bond County Fourth Fest that will be held in downtown Greenville on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th, 2024. This annual event will again feature a lot of free music both days, including country music legends Shenandoah, and a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday.

Friday Night Headliner

Taylor Made, a tribute to Taylor Swift will headline the event on Friday night. They will perform a huge selection of Taylor Swift music on the Bradford National Bank Main Stage. Event co-chair Randy Alderman said, “There has been a tremendous amount of attention given to this band in recent months as they continue to sell out venues they perform at. We were able to pull some strings and get the band to perform in Greenville.”

Singer Courtney Diamond said, “I’ve heard huge things about how big the Fourth Fest is. When we landed this one, I was like, ‘wow,’ this is going to be a very large crowd.” She added, “It’s going to be super fun …I’m really excited.”

Saturday Night Headliner

GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM-winning hitmakers Shenandoah, fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, will headline Saturday night. They are celebrated for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” Church on Cumberland Road and Next to You, Next to Me as well as such achingly beautiful classics as I Want to be Loved Like That.

To date, the group has sold millions of albums worldwide and has over 300 million on-demand streams, with 26 singles on the Country charts including 13 number ones!

Raybon and Mike McGuire formed Shenandoah in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with bassist Ralph Ezell, keyboardist Stan Thorn and guitarist Jim Seales. Shenandoah inked a deal with Columbia Records and began establishing a national fan base with their self-titled debut in 1987.

However, it was the band’s sophomore effort, The Road Not Taken, that spawned their first top ten hits She Doesn’t Cry Anymore and Mama Knows. Shenandoah followed with three consecutive No. 1 hits Church on Cumberland Road, Sunday in the South, and Two Dozen Roses.

The Church on Cumberland Road spent two weeks at the top of the chart and made country music history as it marked the first time that a country band’s first No. 1 single spent more than one week at the summit.

Shenandoah became known for delivering songs that celebrated the importance of faith and family while reveling in the joys of small-town life. Next to You, Next to Me topped the charts for three weeks and Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart, a beautiful duet with Alison Krauss, won a Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the year and a GRAMMY® for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Shenandoah also won the Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year in 1991.

As they get closer to the event, additional musical acts will be added on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Bond County Fourth Fest is funded entirely by contributions. “With a budget exceeding $60,000, a project of this magnitude would not be possible without many, many generous donors and sponsors,” Alderman said.

To donate, or for more information on the event, visit www.myfourthfest.com.