More On Fatal Fire In Greenville

Additional information has been obtained by WGEL regarding a fatal fire that occurred in the early morning hours of December 31, 2023, at Countryview Apartments in Greenville.

The victim was 61-year-old Brenda Bissontz.

At the time of the fire, the State Fire Marshall was contacted to try to determine the cause.

Greenville Fire Protection District Fire Chief Dennis Wise reported to WGEL the fire marshal listed the cause as undetermined because of the possibility of multiple causes. Wise advised the fire started in the area of an oxygen generator, which was available for use by Bissontz.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the apartment was filled with smoke. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks stated the cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.