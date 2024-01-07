Mulberry Grove Crowns Homecoming Queen & King

The conclusion of homecoming week at Mulberry Grove High School was Saturday night with the coronation ceremony and dance.

Following the performance of the traditional homecoming waltz by the entire court, the new king and queen were announced by emcees Shawnee Tedrick and Annie Jackson.

Click below to hear the announcement:

Queen Megan Mollett is the daughter of Marcy and Nathan Mollett. King Tristen Altenberger is the son of Amanda and Justin Altenberger.

Serving as pages were Lucy Hobbs and Mason Flewellen.

Also part of the ceremony were the retiring queen and king, Jacklyn Robertson and Brody Bauer.

Other queen candidates included Delani White, Genesis Williams, Kassidy Jondro, Kenzie Swain and Neveah Rogers.

Other king candidates were Azel Erck, Dawson Creek, Makhai Schlemer, Gavin Strohkirch, and Dawson Lindley.

Also on the court were juniors Ellie Albert, Jenni Mezo, Brant Thomas and Aiden Walker; sophomores Avery Hunter, Kalie Kircher, Hagan Henrichsmeyer and Jackson Icenogle; and freshmen Claire Mollett, Lyla Mollett, Hunter Altenberger and Sullivan Wallace.