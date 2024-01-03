Mulberry Grove Homecoming Coronation

Students at Mulberry Grove High School are celebrating homecoming this week and a homecoming queen and king will be announced Saturday.

A highlight of the week will be the coronation ceremony Saturday at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. The theme for the coronation is “A Night Under The Stars.”

A homecoming queen and king will be crowned. Senior queen candidates are Kassidy Jondro, Megan Mollett, Ne’veah Rogers, Kenzie Swain, Genesis Williams, and Dalani White.

King candidates, all seniors, include Tristen Altenberger, Dawson Creek, Azel Erck, Dawson Lindley, Makhai Schlemer, and Gavin Strohkirch.

Students from other classes who are part of the court are Ellie Albert, Avery Hunter, Kalie Kircher, Jenni Mezo, Claire Mollett, Lyla Mollett, Hunter Altenberger, Hagan Henrichsmeyer, Jackson Icenogle, Brant Thomas, Aiden Walker, and Sullivan Wallace.

During the coronation ceremony the court will do the traditional waltz.

The coronation is open to the public. Admission is $4 per person.

The homecoming basketball game is Friday. The Aces host Ramsey.