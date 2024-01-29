Mulberry Grove Woman Receives Prison Time

Savannah Long, age 24 of Mulberry Grove, was given time in state prison after pleading guilty to felony charges in Fayette County Circuit Court earlier this month.

Long entered pleas to the charges of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and a 2021 offense of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. She was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Correction on each charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Long receives 41 days of jail credit on the drug charge and 37 days of credit on the weapons charge.