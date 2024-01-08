Munchezz Announces Racing Bike Winner

The Lucky winner of the Langel Racing bike given away by Munchezz in Greenville was Rowan. She plans on giving the bike to a younger family member.

During the month of December, Customers of Munchezz were able to put their name in the drawing for the bike with every $5 purchase made.

The bike was donated by Brent Langel of Langel Racing in Donnellson. Brent has been donating a bike to JRs Mini Marts Christmas program in Donnellson for the past 5 years. This year he decided to donate an extra bike for another lucky child at Munchezz.