New Bond County Fair Officers Elected

At the annual meeting of the Bond County Fair Association last week, major changes were made in the officers for the next year.

After 29 years as fair president, Craig Woker has decided to step down from that position.

He addressed the fair board one last time as president. He said he informed the board of his decision last month and thanked everyone who has helped out with fair business over the years.

Click below to hear more:

Two individuals, Justin Jefferson and Adrianne Eilers were nominated for president. After the board members voted by secret ballot, it was announced that Jefferson had been elected president.

Eilers has served as fair secretary, a hired job, for about the last five years. She decline nomination to continue in the position. Brooke Earnest was approved as the new secretary.

Kathy Hanke announced she was retiring from her job and would also be retiring as fair treasurer, a position she held for 28 years. The board approved Katie Perkins as the new treasurer.

Craig Woker will remain an officer, as he was elected as vice-president. Brian Ulmer was also nominated for the position.

Selected for the executive board were Brian Ulmer, Dale Sarginson, and Brooke Earnest.

An election was also held for the fair board of directors. Four positions were open. Nominated were Chad Kleiner, Brooke Ernest, Shelly Albert, Paul Schreiber, and Brian Ulmer.

The board selected Kleiner, Ernest, Albert, and Ulmer to the three-year terms. Eilers and her father, Randy Ostrom, announced during the meeting they were resigning from the board.