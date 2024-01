The Greenville City Council had on its agenda Tuesday night consideration of a revolving loan for a microtel in the downtown.

The item was tabled by the council. The city’s Revolving Loan Committee voted to approve the loan and forwarded that recommendation to the council.

The loan request is for $375,000 to Breck Nelson and Charles McPherson, with plans by them for an LLC to be created.

The proposed site is property on the northeast corner of the intersection of South Avenue and First Street.