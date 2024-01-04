Numerous Montgomery County Drug Charges To Start The New Year

On New Year’s Day, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy was requested to assist the Litchfield Police Department on a traffic stop. A K9 sniff of the vehicle reportedly resulted in a positive alert. The Litchfield officer and the deputy searched the vehicle and located approximately 26 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle, 37 year old Jeffrey E. Taylor, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with alleged Delivery of Methamphetamine.

On January 2 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia and approximately 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle, 48 year old Toby D. White, of Litchfield, was arrested and charged with alleged Possession of Methamphetamine. A subsequent narcotics investigation was conducted by deputies which led to a search warrant for a residence in Litchfield.

Deputies, Litchfield Police officers, and members of the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed the warrant, locating approximately 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and items consistent with the delivery of narcotics were seized from the residence.

34 year old Jessica M. Massey and 22 year old Jeffrey G. Thiebaud, both of Litchfield, were located inside the residence. Massey was arrested and charged with alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and Thiebaud was arrested and charged with alleged Possession of Methamphetamine, Bringing Contraband Into a Penal Institution, and an outstanding Montgomery County warrant.