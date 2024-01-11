Park District Proposing Another Bond Issue

The Kingsbury Park District Board held a public hearing Monday night regarding the intent to sell approximately $451,960 in general obligation bonds.

No one from the public attended the hearing.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein told WGEL it was the consensus of the board to pay back the bonds in two years if they are eventually issued.

Sauerwein said the 2022 bond series will be paid off this year.

The park district received a state Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant for improvements at William Wait Park. Sauerwein said these bonds will be used to finish out that grant.

He reviewed the work being done at Wait Park, which he said is the reason for the bonds. The work will result in six pickleball courts, a dog park, a new playground, and some re-grading.

An ordinance regarding the issuance of the bonds will be considered by the board at its February 12 meeting.