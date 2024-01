If you like popcorn, a visit to the Greenville Public Library on Friday will be worth your while.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL January 19 is National Popcorn Day and everyone who checks out materials from the library will receive a free bag of microwave popcorn while supplies last.

No purchase is necessary.

The public library is open Friday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.