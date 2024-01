Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring a Snow Fun Playgroup on Thursday, January 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Boys and girls attending will enjoy a pretend snow ball fight, sensory snow table, snowman bowling and more. Every child will receive a free toy and book.

To RSVP, go to the Project Parenting Facebook page or call the office at 664-5009, option two.

The Snow Fun Playgroup is open to all Bond County families with a child under age three.