Queen Goodson In State Final 16

Reigning Miss Bond County Fair Maggie Goodson participated this past weekend in the state queen pageant at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention in Springfield.

Maggie made an impression on the judges and was one of the 16 finalists in the pageant.

She was crowned 2023-24 Miss Bond County Fair in August of last year. She is the daughter of Kate and Tom Goodson of Greenville.

The new state queen is Natalie Evans from Morgan County.

Miss Clinton County Audrey Moran was second runner-up.