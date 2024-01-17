Queen Maggie Goodson In State Pageant

Miss Bond County Fair Maggie Goodson competed in the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs state queen pageant over the weekend in Springfield.

She was one of the 16 finalists in the pageant.

Queen Maggie told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel about overcoming an illness and having a great experience at the event. Maggie had strep as she went into the competition. She said her director and the state director were sure to give her time to rest whenever possible. She said the overall experience was a great one. She said she was shocked to find out that she was selected as a finalist.

Queen Maggie is the daughter of Kate and Tom Goodson of Greenville.

She is a freshman at Lakeland Jr. College in Mattoon as an agriculture transfer student, and after completing junior college, Maggie plans to attend the University of Illinois to major in agricultural communications with minors in media and broadcasting. She wants to become a broadcaster within the ag industry.

Congratulations Maggie on being a finalist and thank you for representing Bond County so well.