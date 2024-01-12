Regional Education Program Receives Honor

The Regional Office of Education Number 3 recently received national recognition for its Learning Express Early Childhood Prevention Initiative.

ROE Number 3 has earned the Parents as Teachers National Center’s Blue Ribbon Affiliate designation, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within the Parents As Teachers’ international network.

The Blue Ribbon Affiliate honor recognizes ROE Number 3 as a high-quality member of the home visiting field, with families positively impacted by the services delivered through the program.

Paula White, Learning Express Program administrator, advised that ROE Number 3 went through a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center.

Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman said she is extremely proud of the Learning Express team and its success.

ROE Number 3 serves Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, and Montgomery counties. For more information on the Leaning Express Program, contact Paula White at the Hillsboro office at 217-532-9605.