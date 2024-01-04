Salvation Army Reaches Goal

Residents of Bond County rose to the occasion this past holiday season for the Salvation Army.

Jeff Hasenmyer, treasurer of the Salvation Army’s Bond County chapter, reports the bell ringing campaign brought in $35,245.63. The goal was $35,000.

Hasenmyer thanked local residents for their generosity.

Salvation Army donations can still be dropped off at the Bradford National Bank main location in Greenville, or by sending a check to the Bond County Salvation Army, in care of Bradford National Bank, 100 East College Avenue, Greenville.