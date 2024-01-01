Schall Named FNB Junior Loan Officer

The FNB Community Bank recently announced the promotion of Sydnie Schaal to Junior Loan Officer. “Sydnie has a thorough amount of lending knowledge and experience,” commented Chief Lending Officer, Ty McNary. “Her promotion to Junior Loan Officer is well deserved.”

Schaal attended Vandalia Community High School and graduated in 2013. After graduating, she spent a year at Kaskaskia College before transferring to Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville where she graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration specializing in Management. She started her career in banking in 2020 at Dieterich Bank in Effingham as a Post-Closing Administrator. In February 2022, Schaal accepted a Mortgage Loan Processor position that had opened up in the Loan Department at The FNB Community Bank.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to move into a lender position here at the FNB,” commented Schaal. “I love working for my community bank, and I am looking forward to making a positive impact and advancing my career and knowledge, as well as providing excellent service to the community in which I’ve grown up.”

When she isn’t working, Schaal loves spending time with her husband, friends and family, and her dog, Mabrey. She also enjoys being outside and loves spending the summer on the river with her friends.

Schaal will continue to work in the Loan Department at the Bank’s branch in downtown Vandalia where she will aid in developing and servicing business and consumer loans in the community.