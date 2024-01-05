Scholar Bowl Jays Preparing For New Season

The Greenville Junior High School scholastic bowl team is preparing for a new season, which begins later this month.

Coach Susan Corbus reported that for the past few years, the team warmed up by participating in the Fall 3-2-1 Online Tournament, hosted by Questions Unlimited, a quiz bowl company in Tennessee.

Players had up to 90 minutes to answer 52 triads of questions.

The Jays did very well, finishing fourth out of 49 middle school teams from 16 states, scoring 231 out of a possible 312 points,

Members of this year’s team are eighth graders Kellan Boudouris, Alyvia Davis, Grace Dooly, Natalie Goggin, Kilian Horihan, Parker McMahon, Eli Sears, Addison Walker, and Wynn Wilson. Seventh graders include Vera D’Arcy, Esaiah Golovay, Cecilia Graham, Zach Hurley, Titus Jefferson, and Ian Walker.

The Jays are coached by Susan Corbus, who is assisted by Abbie Corbus.

The Greenville team’s season starts January 23 as the Jays host Granite City Coolidge and Litchfield.