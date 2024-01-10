Sen. Plummer’s “Valentines for Seniors” Card Drive Underway

Valentines Day is a time to show people that you care and are thinking about them, according to State Senator Jason Plummer. This is why he is once again working to gather valentines for seniors who are living in retirement homes, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities throughout the 55th District.

“This is a chance to make sure people know that we care and are thinking about them,” said State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville). “Every year our communities show these recipients that they are appreciated, and I look forward to another great response in 2024.”

To reach as many seniors as possible, Senator Plummer is asking students, scout groups, churches, and other groups to consider creating homemade cards that will be delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, and other long-term care facilities throughout the 55th Senate District.

Cards be dropped off from now until February 5th at Senator Plummer’s District Office at 310 West Gallatin Street, Vandalia. There will be a drop box inside the office during normal business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In 2023, members of the Senate Republican Caucus collected and delivered more than 45,000 Valentines through the program.