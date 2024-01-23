State Scholars Recognized At GHS

Illinois State Scholars at Greenville High School, from this year’s senior class, are (front l-r) Natalie McCullough, Amanda Begg, Kinley Grove, Rylee Waters, (back l-r) Cora Miller, Katrina Campbell, Jacob Sperandio, Trystan McClain, Wyatt Emken and Jesse Zhu. Not pictured is Carah Miller.

Eleven seniors at Greenville High School have been named Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission for superior academic potential.

They are Amanda Begg, Katrina Campbell, Wyatt Emken, Kinley Grove, Natalie McCullough, Carah Miller, Cora Miller, Trystan McClain, Jacob Sperandio, Rylee Waters and Jesse Zhu.

State Scholar recognition is awarded based on ACT or SAT test scores, plus the class size, unweighted class rank and grade point average as of the end of the junior year.

