State Scholars Recognized At GHS

Eleven seniors at Greenville High School have been named Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission for superior academic potential.

They are Amanda Begg, Katrina Campbell, Wyatt Emken, Kinley Grove, Natalie McCullough, Carah Miller, Cora Miller, Trystan McClain, Jacob Sperandio, Rylee Waters and Jesse Zhu.

State Scholar recognition is awarded based on ACT or SAT test scores, plus the class size, unweighted class rank and grade point average as of the end of the junior year.