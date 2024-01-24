Student Representatives On Unit Two Board

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education recently approved a program in which two high school students will serve as representatives on the board.

The two students selected attended their first meeting in January. They are senior Brooke Anderson, daughter of Carrie Anderson and Ismael Cedeno, and junior CJ Jackson, son of Amy and Kevin Jackson.

Superintendent Wes Olson talked about creation of the student opportunity and Board President Randi Workman welcomed Brooke and CJ. Olson said Workman brought back the idea from a conference, which was good timing as the district was working on ways to elevate student voices, connect with them, and have their influence at the table when making decisions.

Anderson said it is an honor to be selected. She said it’s very exciting, but also nerve-racking as it’s an entirely new experience.

Jackson talked about the opportunity, saying it was exciting to share a voice with the public and give the public an idea of what student life is like at GHS.

Brooke is president of the student council, a member of Pep Club and Art Club, and a boys basketball manager. CJ plays basketball and baseball, and is in the Pep Club, FFA and FCA.

The students will sit at the table with the school board during regular meetings. They do not participate in closed sessions.