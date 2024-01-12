Temporary Closure Of Lake Road

Starting on the morning of Monday, January 15, 2024, a section of Lake Road near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will be temporarily closed to the public.

The closure is anticipated to last for approximately 2 weeks, contingent on weather conditions. This closure is essential for the replacement of the box culvert situated just south of the entrance to Dam West Spillway Recreation Area.

During this period, public access, including pedestrians and cyclists, will be temporarily restricted from the entrance of Carlyle Cemetery to the entrance of Dam West Spillway Recreation Area until the completion of the project. We kindly request the public to explore alternative routes while this construction project is in progress. It is important to note that the Dam West Spillway Recreation Area and Carlyle Cemetery will remain open throughout the duration of this temporary road closure.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlyle.lake@usace.army.mil.