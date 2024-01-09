Threatening Message At GES Results In Call To Police, Determined Not Credible

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson alerted parents and community members Tuesday afternoon about an incident earlier in the day that resulted in a call to the Greenville Police Department.

A threatening message was reportedly discovered in one of the restrooms at Greenville Elementary School. GES administrators contacted Superintendent Olson and local law enforcement.

Olson reported that all students were safe and, based on law enforcement’s determination that the treat was not credible, officials continued the school day for students.

In a letter to parents, Olson said, “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we must take all threats seriously, which is why we immediately contacted law enforcement and assisted them in confirming that no credible threat existed.”