Turok Pleads Guilty To Bank Robbery

On the afternoon of October 25, 2023, the Bank of Hillsboro in Greenville was robbed and within a couple of hours Brett S. Turok, 38 of Greenville, was arrested.

Turok recently pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to committing the crime. He admitted to felony financial institution robbery and a misdemeanor of resisting a peace office.

Judge Christopher Bauer also ruled that Turok had violated his previous probation order.

Turok is to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. on February 24 in Bond County Circuit Court.

The court record indicates the judge will be bound to a maximum sentence cap of 11 years in prison.

The financial institution robbery charge alleged the defendant took unauthorized control of currency from the bank. Greenville police reported Turok allegedly passed a note to a teller and did not display a weapon.

After Turok left the bank, police learned he was in a vehicle. An Illinois State trooper spotted the vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 and followed it.

The driver of the vehicle turned off at the Route 4 exit and eventually stopped the car. Turok, a passenger in the vehicle, was then taken into custody.

The other people in the vehicle were not charged.

The resisting a peace officer charge Turok pleaded guilty to was filed in July of last year.