Two Semi Accident Shuts Down I-70

Illinois State Police have released a preliminary report on the accident that had eastbound I-70 shut down for a while Tuesday afternoon.

State police were dispatched at 2:25 PM to the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 32 mile marker, between Pocahontas and Pierron.

A semi-truck was traveling eastbound when it attempted to merge from the right shoulder into the right lane. A second semi, also traveling eastbound in the right lane, struck the rear trailer of the first semi. The second truck left the roadway to the right and came to rest in the ditch. That driver was transported by helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the initial truck, which tried to merge, reported no injuries on scene. Neither driver has yet been identified by ISP.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were temporarily closed starting at 2:51 PM with traffic diverted at the Pierron exit for crash investigation and cleanup. All lanes and ramps were fully reopened by about 5:18 PM.