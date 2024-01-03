Unit 2 Board Approves Tax Levy

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has approved a tax levy for taxes to be paid in 2024.

The levy in individual funds totals $9,392,285, which is an increase of 4.95 percent over the amount of taxes extended last year. Since the increase was not five percent or higher, a truth in taxation hearing was not required.

The bond and interest levy is expected to be set at $1,707,318. The Unit 2 total tax levy, including bond and interest, is $11,099,603, an overall increase of 4.6 percent from this past year.

Superintendent Wes Olson noted the levy amounts in each fund were set based on a seven percent increase in equalized assessed valuations.

Olson addressed the levy, pointing out it was based on assumptions, as officials don’t know exactly what their expenses are or what they’ll receive. He said they do some estimations on what the local EAV increase may be.

Click below for more:

The levy was approved 4-0 by the board with Don Wall, Stephanie Gerl, Randi Workman, and Dylan Carr attending. Not in attendance were Aimee Frey, Adam Simmonds, and Ryan Reavis.

The board also approved a resolution to abate the taxes levied to pay debt service on alternate revenue bonds.

The superintendent commented that this was to clarify with the county clerk that the alternate revenue bonds are not part of the bond and interest levy.

Click below to hear more:

The abatement resolution was approved 4-0.