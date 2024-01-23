Unit One Board Action On Basketball Coaches

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met earlier this month and took action on high school boys basketball positions.

The resignation of Kevin Hartmann as head basketball coach was accepted. Sam Barber, who began this season as assistant coach, has taken over the head coaching job.

Barber is a graduate of Greenville High School and Greenville University and is in his first year of teaching and coaching.

The school board hired Ian Keillor as assistant high school boys basketball coach.

The resignation of Kristina Himes as sponsor of the junior high/senior high student council and National Honor Society was accepted by the board.