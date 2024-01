The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education will meet Tuesday, January 16 since the regular meeting date, Monday, is a holiday.

The superintendent is expected to give updates on the door, locker and concrete projects.

An executive session is to be held with the possibility afterwards of the board taking action on a contract agreement, a resignation, and the hiring of extra-curricular personnel.

The Tuesday meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the board room.