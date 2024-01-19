Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

At the end of its meeting last week, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education held a closed session, then approved personnel items.

Tiffany Lile was hired as Unit 2 transportation director at 200 days a year with an annual salary of $42,500. She has been the transportation department’s secretary and replaces Chad Hancock, who resigned from the director’s position in early November.

The board accepted the retirements of Karen Hicks, reading interventionist at Greenville Elementary School, and Signe Mains, art teacher at GES. Both are effective at the conclusion of the 2027-2028 school year. Hicks was granted an additional 60 days of sick leave.

The board hired Mary Schneider as a six-hour per day food service employee at the Greenville Elementary/Junior High cafeteria.