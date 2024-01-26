Unit Two State Of the District Report Issued

At its January meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education was presented the annual State of the District report by Superintendent Wes Olson.

The report contains many facts and figures, according to Olson. He said they’ve done it for several years, when it began as a “budget at a glance” report that evolved. Olson said the report is designed to provide factual information, transparency, and resources for residents. He said since the district operates as stewards of taxpayer dollars, this is an opportunity to have a conversation and provide transparency, along with a historical perspective.

The State of The District report can be viewed online at BCCU2.org.