Upcoming Activities At The Library

The Greenville Public Library is starting the new year with activities for children.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL Wednesday, January 3, is story time for toddlers and preschoolers, in the children’s area downstairs in the library. Saturday, January 6, is story time for school age children, downstairs at 10:30 AM. The library’s story walk will have a new story in it, too.

Click below to hear more:

The toddler, pre-school story times are 10 a.m. each Wednesday, and the story times for school-aged children are the first Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m.

The story walk is located outside the library building and can be accessed at any time.

For more information about activities, call the Greenville Public Library at 664-3115.