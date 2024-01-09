Upcoming Community Education Classes At KC

Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education is offering 15 community education courses for January and February 2024.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about exact class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added courses, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.

Main Campus

Snap-On Multimeter Tool Certification

2/23 from 8:00 -11:30 a.m.

Crisp Technology Center (Centralia)

Sourdough Starter

1/31 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Students will learn the history of how sourdough began, what sourdough is, and how to care for your starter. We will create a starter during class. Students will leave with a bag of flour, a new starter, care instructions and two recipes.

Greenville Education Center

Backyard Beekeeping

2/5, 2/12, and 2/26 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Learn the basics of backyard beekeeping. Students will learn about the equipment needed to get started in beekeeping, floral sources in the area, and the biology of bees. Also included are the different ways of obtaining bees, feeding, and caring for bees, and inspecting your hive.

Writing Your Life Story

2/20 from 1:00-3:00 P.m.

Course Description: Writing the story of your life can heal, inspire, and entertain, and only you can do it. This course leads you quickly through the process from idea to manuscript, helping you write like a pro. Only you can write your own life story.

Nashville Education Center

Vegetable Gardening 101

2/13 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Learn the basics of starting and maintaining a vegetable garden.

Sourdough Starter

2/22 from 6-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Students will learn the history of how sourdough began, what sourdough is, and how to care for your starter. We will create a starter during class. Students will leave with a bag of flour, a new starter, care instructions, and two recipes.

Salem Education Center

Essential Oils for Men and Women’s Health

2/13 from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Join us for an evening of discussion about essential oils that benefit men and women specifically. With different body chemistry comes a variety of gender- and age-related health concerns. Come see how to support physical and emotional health naturally. You will take home some recipes to make your own blends.

Meal Planning for Diabetics

2/21 or 2/28 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Course Description: Learn to plan healthy meals for people living with diabetes.

Haunted History of Southern Illinois

2/27 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Course Description: This class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities.

Medicare and Social Security

2/28 from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

Course Description: This workshop will help students navigate Medicare and Social Security. Review the latest changes and regulations to make informed decisions.

Trenton Education Center

Mindfulness and Meditation

2/7/, 2/21, 3/6, 3/20, 4/3, and 4/17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Course Description: This course will provide instruction and practice on meditation and mindfulness. Meditation can help calm the mind and enter a state of relaxation. Learn breathing techniques and how to make meditation a part of your daily life. Meditation can help relieve stress, focus your mind, and promote clarity. Learn the basics of this age-old practice. Students should wear comfortable clothing and bring something to sit on (i.e. pillow) plus a journal or notebook.

Charcuterie – Perfect Pairings

2/7 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Grab your Valentine or come to mingle and join us for a one-of-a-kind class on creating a charcuterie board to impress your friends. In this class, you will discuss pairing meats, cheeses, nuts, and fruits to create your charcuterie board. As you construct your masterpiece, you will learn about pairing and presentation. All food will be provided but bring your own board – at least 12×12 in size.

Intro to Artificial Intelligence

2/21 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: This introductory course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) consists of a two-hour session designed to provide community members with a basic understanding of AI tools related to text and image generation. Participants will learn the foundational principles of AI and explore practical applications through hands-on exercises. The course aims to demystify AI technology and offer a glimpse into its real-world utility, making it suitable for those with or without prior technical experience. No specialized knowledge is required.

Sourdough Starter

2/29 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Course Description: Students will learn the history of how sourdough began, what sourdough is, and how to care for your starter. We will create a starter during class. Students will leave with a bag of flour, a new starter, care instructions and two recipes.

Vandalia Education Center

Beginning Crochet

2/7, 2/14, 2/21, and 2/28 from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Course Description: In this introduction to crochet, students will learn about choosing yarn, needle sizes, the proper way to hold needles, and various stitches. Different patterns and color combinations will also be explored.