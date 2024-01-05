VFW 1377 Auxiliary Contest Winners

The Bond County VFW Post 1377 Auxiliary sponsors contests to allow students in grades one through 12 to the opportunity to show and voice their patriotism.

The winners have been announced.

The Americanism Poster Contest is for boys and girls in grades first through third. Winners included Second Grader Wiley Pearman from Greenville Elementary School, and Baily Mains, a third grader at Mulberry Grove Elementary.

Fourth and fifth graders were in the Americanism Essay Contest and the winner was Silas Hebenstreit from Mulberry Grove Elementary.

The theme for the poster contest and essay contest was “We Are Warriors For America.”

Those in grades sixth through eighth were asked to write essays of 300 to 400 words on the theme “How Are You Inspired By America.” The Patriot’s Pen winner was Alyvia Davis from Greenville Junior High.

High school students were involved in the Voice of Democracy contest, in which they recorded a three-to-five minute audio essay on the theme “What are the greatest attributes of our democracy?” The winner was Abygale Kircher from Mulberry Grove High School.

There were multiple winners in the Americanism Coloring Contest for those in KRP and kindergarten.

Local winners in the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen contests advance to the district level.