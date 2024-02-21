35U Crew Business Takeover Thursday

This Thursday, the 35U Crew, part of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, will host a new event, a Business Takeover, at Thacker Insurance Service on South Third Street.

35U Crewmember Andrew Feyerabend, of the Investment Center in Greenville, told WGEL what the group is for any local members of the business community that are 35 or under. Employees, not just business leaders, are invited.

Click below to hear more:

Crewmember Blake Knox, of Thacker Insurance Service, told WGEL the Business Takeover at Thacker Insurance will feature a presentation on life insurance and the importance of having it, even at a younger age. There will be food and adult beverages. Blake said the 35U Crew is a great opportunity for members to bounce ideas off each other.

Click below to hear his comments:

Once again, for more information, follow the 35U Crew on Facebook or contact the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.