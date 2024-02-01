Area Cities Districts Receive OSLAD Grants

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly $55 million in state grants were being awarded for 111 local park projects.

The maximum grants, through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, or OSLAD, were $600,000.

Receiving $600,000 were the cities of Greenville, Carlyle, and Vandalia.

The City of Litchfield was awarded $300,000.

The Village of New Baden was approved for a grant of $247,800, and the Aviston Park District received $100,000.

This is the 37th year for the OSLAD program. It is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.