Area Cities Districts Receive OSLAD Grants

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly $55 million in state grants were being awarded for 111 local park projects.
The maximum grants, through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, or OSLAD, were $600,000.
Receiving $600,000 were the cities of Greenville, Carlyle, and Vandalia.
The City of Litchfield was awarded $300,000.
The Village of New Baden was approved for a grant of $247,800, and the Aviston Park District received $100,000.
This is the 37th year for the OSLAD program. It is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.