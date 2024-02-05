Auxiliary Makes Another Record Donation To Hospital

At a special ceremony last week, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary presented another record donation to the hospital.

The check for funds raised during 2023 totaled $455,000, which was $5,000 more than the previous year.

Auxiliary President Sharon Ahern stated the organization conducts fundraisers throughout the year, but the bulk of the income comes from the Thrift Store. Since the inception of the auxiliary, the group has donated just under $8.5 million. She expressed her thanks to all of their volunteers.

The Thrift Store began operations in 1990 and attracts shoppers from throughout the area on a regular basis.

Kelly Sager, Holy Family Hospital president and CEO, expressed appreciation for the gift. She said it was amazing and noted that every dollar will touch a patient. She said the auxiliary was part of the hospital family.

The latest want list from the hospital included furniture plus equipment for radiology, emergency and respiratory care, physical and cardiac rehabilitation, specialty clinic and surgery departments.