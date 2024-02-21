Bond County Transit Awarded Vehicles By IDOT

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Bond County Transit has been awarded five vehicles at a value of $494,000.

This is part of the Illinois Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program, designed to provide safe, reliable, and accessible transportation options in all communities.

Awards for this cycle were made on a competitive basis, with 50 public transportation providers and 63 non-profit providers receiving 508 vehicles, purchased with $54 million in federal funds and $3.1 million in state funds.

Melissa Marti, executive director of Bond County Transit, in addition to the Bond County Senior Center, was thrilled to receive the good news for the transit system.

Marti advised Bond County Transit will be getting two mini vans, two light duty vans and one medium duty van. It is not known when the vehicles will be received.

Also awarded vehicles through the program were FAYCO Enterprises, three; the South Central Illinois Mass Transit District which serves Clinton, Washington, Marion and three other counties, 14; the St. Clair County Transit District, seven; Effingham County, seven; and Macoupin County, six.