Bond County Board Review IT Director Salary

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board reviewed the salary of the county’s information technology director, as required by a board motion passed in 2018.

No action was taken on the salary of Scott Wight, who serves in that position.

In May of last year, the board increased the salary by six percent, to $58,300, retroactive to January 1, 2023. That was done because Wight had not received a salary adjustment since he was hired in January of 2019.

Also at the recent meeting, the board took no action on an employee handbook or payment to the Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Commission.