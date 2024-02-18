Bond County SWCD Holds Annual Meeting & Election Of Officers

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District held their 79th Annual meeting and election of officers on February 9, 2024. The following directors will be serving on the SWCD Board of Directors for 2024: Mike Bingham, Wes Pourchot, Brad Criner, Carl Albert, and Justin Jefferson. Mike Bingham was recognized for 25 years of service and Carl Albert for 5 years of service.

In addition to the business meeting and election the Bond SWCD shared information on the growth of their Ag in the Classroom program. Classroom Educator, Sally Zimmerman, visited with 685 students across 38 classrooms from Pre-K through 5th grade in all education centers in Bond County during January 2024. During December and January lessons were provided on soybeans, horses, pork, beef, Christmas trees, and reindeer. More agriculture education programs, classroom lessons, teacher workshops and events are planned for the remainder of 2024. To become a sponsor of the Bond County Ag in the Classroom Program send an email to bondaitc@gmail.com.

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation district also shared the success of their equipment rental, soil testing, conservation seed and financial assistance programs. During the meeting, the Dr. Harold Gehrig Scholarship award was given to April Stich of Greenville.

The SWCD recognized the efforts of local farmers that are working hard to implement the best management practices on their land. These practices can maximize their efforts to prioritize the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategies promoted by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The landowners completed surveys regarding how they utilize cover crops, soil sampling, conservation crop rotation, no-till, strip-till, variable rate technology and other tools to maximize their conservation farming efforts. These surveys are then scored with a five-star rating system. There were 31 surveys completed in Bond County during 2023.

The 5-Star farmers were: Tim & Anna Lindley of Big T’s Honeybee Farm, Philip & Kathy Thole, and Philip Thole.

The 4-Star farmers were: Carl Albert, Richard DeAngelo, Jr. & Kelli Basett, Gaf-fine Farms, Inc., Brad Criner, Craig Woker, Blake Essington, Kevin Devore, and Aaron Zobrist.

To learn more about the programs offered through the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District please contact Emily Hartmann, Executive Director at 618-664-3590 or email her at emily.hartmann@usda.gov.