Clinton County Extension Foundation Scholarships

The Clinton County Extension Foundation offers up to $8,000 in scholarships annually to Clinton County 4-H members and alums interested in pursuing higher education.

Qualified applicants were in 4-H for at least six years (at least four in Clinton County) and exhibited at least one project a year. They must be a Clinton County high school senior, graduate, or undergraduate student in a community college, university, or trade school.

Applications are available at the Clinton County Extension Office or online at go.illinois.edu/CCFoundationScholarship. Applications, which include a short essay, official transcripts, proof of enrollment in post-high school education, and two letters of recommendation, are due on March 15. Applicants will also be invited to a scholarship interview the last week in March.

For questions, call the Clinton County Extension Office at 526-4551.