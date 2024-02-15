Council Approves Business District Agreement

The Greenville City Council created a business district last September and Tuesday night approved its first business district agreement.

The request from Greenville Truck and Diesel Repair, located at 1810 South Elm Street, was approved unanimously by the council.

The agreement has the city providing the business $150,000 over a five-year period to remodel the current building and expand the business with an 80 by 80 addition. City funds would be provided as reimbursement.

Four new full-time jobs are anticipated at the completion of the project.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp addressed the agreement, noting Greenville Truck and Diesel Repair’s sales tax is expected to go up approximately $300,000 with the expansion. The $150,000 will be paid over 5 years at $30,000 each year. She said she can’t say enough good things about the application and called the agreement a “no brainer.”

Greenville Truck and Diesel Repair opened in January in the former Circle W Tire location that had been vacant for over a decade.

The business district is funded by a one-cent sales tax, which the city is just now starting to receive.

When the business district was formed, Economic Development Director Bill Walker said the city wanted to use the money to help expand what can be offered to businesses already here and assist new business development.