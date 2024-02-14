Council New Home Program

The Greenville City Council approved a new program Tuesday night that will promote new home construction in the city.

The Rooftop Development Program was created due to the need for new houses in the community.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp spoke to the council about it, noting they’re trying to incentivize people to build new, which increases the city’s property taxes. This program would involve $5,000 going to the homebuyer and up to $3,000 toward city fees. They’d like to budget $40,000 for next year, which would cover 8 homes.

City Manager Hollenkamp and Economic Development Director Bill Walker were involved in the planning process for the program. Those wanting to take advantage of the city funds for a new home would have to complete an application.

Hollenkamp reported she also wants to eventually present to the council a demolition program. The program would involve the city paying up to 50% of the demolition costs. She said that’s worked well for her in other cities.

The motion for the Rooftop Development Program passed 4-0 with Lisa Stephens absent. Council members said at the meeting they were in agreement there is a need for new homes in Greenville.