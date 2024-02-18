Council Sets Business District Spending Guidelines

The Greenville City Council has taken action on spending guidelines for its new business district.

It was agreed 50 percent will be used for economic development, 35 percent for public infrastructure, and 15 percent for city beautification.

It was noted, the city is not locked into those percentages, realizing more might be needed in one area to take care of wants and needs. City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the percentages are only guidelines.

The economic development category could fund project-specific incentives, including a façade grant program for areas not already eligible for TIF facade grants.

Use of the public infrastructure money could go to items such as sidewalks, parking lots, electric line burial and lighting.

The business district was created in September of 2023 and is funded by a one-cent sales tax.