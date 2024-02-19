County Board Meets Tuesday

By
WGEL
-

The Bond County Board will meet Tuesday, February 20 about 7 p.m. in the courthouse.

Before that, at 6:30 p.m., the board members will conduct a Special Service Ambulance District session.  No specific item is on the SSD agenda.

During the regular board meeting, members will consider recommendations from the Zoning Board of Appeals regarding a rural business special use permit request, a text amendment to the building code, and an amendment to the zoning ordinance fee schedule.

Also on the agenda is a review of the non-highway vehicle ordinance,  the awarding of motor fuel tax maintenance material bids, and announcement of openings on various boards in the county.

Previous articleMartha M. Diekemper
Next articleKPD Committee Meeting Tuesday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR