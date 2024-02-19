County Board Meets Tuesday

The Bond County Board will meet Tuesday, February 20 about 7 p.m. in the courthouse.

Before that, at 6:30 p.m., the board members will conduct a Special Service Ambulance District session. No specific item is on the SSD agenda.

During the regular board meeting, members will consider recommendations from the Zoning Board of Appeals regarding a rural business special use permit request, a text amendment to the building code, and an amendment to the zoning ordinance fee schedule.

Also on the agenda is a review of the non-highway vehicle ordinance, the awarding of motor fuel tax maintenance material bids, and announcement of openings on various boards in the county.