County Board Tables Special Use Permit Request

At a recent meeting attended by approximately 35 residents, the Bond County Board tabled a request from Ryan and Katie Rakers for a small business.

The Rakers are seeking a special use permit to open an event venue on property off Ski Club Road near Governor Bond Lake.

The Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals met on February 13 to hold a public hearing on the request. The zoning board voted 4-0 not to recommend the special use permit to the county board.

At the county board meeting, no comments were made by board members before opening the floor for comments. Approximately 10 people, most living in that area, spoke against the request, citing concerns about noise, increased traffic, the effect of more traffic on roads, and the safety of more traffic.

Ryan Rakers spoke to the board about concerns expressed, and noted the positive economic impact the venue would have for the county.

After about 45 minutes of comments, county board members voted unanimously to table the matter and send it back to the Zoning Board of Appeals for more discussion.