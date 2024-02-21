Downtown Street Closing, Demolition To Start  For Plaza

The City of Greenville has been working toward the creation of a downtown plaza for a long time.

Part of that project is the closing of North Second Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street.

Bill Walker, the city’s economic development director, reports that block will be permanently closed to vehicle traffic as of this Friday, February 23 at 7 a.m. The Greenville City Council recently took action to vacate the block for the plaza.

Three buildings in that block will be demolished. They include the structure formerly used as the Bond County Office Annex building, the old F.P. Joy two-story building on the northeast corner of College and Second, and the former law office building, immediately north of F.P. Joy.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told WGEL work being done recently in those buildings has been for asbestos abatement. She said when demolition begins, the office annex building will be the first to go.

According to Hollenkamp, demolition work should start within the next few days.